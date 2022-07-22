Cash-strapped but still trying to keep up with the Kardashians: How social media drives bad spending habits

It only takes a quick scroll through Instagram to see how many people are on vacation right now, going to concerts and enjoying amazing meals out.

To be sure, "revenge tourism" — and "revenge spending" more broadly — has been surging, at least as far as social media is concerned.

At the same time, going out has gotten a lot more expensive and yet, many Americans are willing to go into debt to do it.

It's not just the allure of celebrities like the Kardashians anymore: Seeing influencers and even friends dining out, going on vacations or shopping for clothes or other items creates a "Keeping up with the Joneses" mentality that is hard to resist, studies show.

Nearly 40% of young adults said they spend more of their money on experiences than necessities like paying bills, according to a recent report by Credit Karma, in part because they want to share their enjoyment of that experience on social media.

Even though the majority of young adults say sites like Instagram and TikTok have a negative impact on their financial well-being, the fear of missing out, or FOMO, is a more powerful force.