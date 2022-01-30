Inflation at its worst: Some ticket prices are up as much as 100%

Going out is not only less common these days, it's also a lot more expensive.

In general, the prices that consumers pay for goods and services recently notched their largest year-over-year jump since 1982.

Gas prices, alone, are up a whopping 58.1% over the past year, and that's just to get to where you are going.

A table for two isn't what it used to be, either. Restaurants, which have been under pressure since the very start of the pandemic, are charging more for meals to combat ongoing staffing challenges and higher food costs.

Most have had to raise wages to attract workers on top of paying more for ingredients and that means menu prices look a little different now.

Overall, the cost of eating out rose 6% over the last year, also the highest jump since 1982, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (although the cost of eating at home rose even faster).

A trip to the movies still costs roughly the same as it did before the Covid pandemic, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. At just under $10 a person, it may also be the best deal around.

The cost to attend nearly any other event, on the other hand, is on the rise.

In 2019, to see an artist in concert would set you back roughly $96, on average, but this year's ticket prices are on track to set a record high when Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, John Mayer and the Weeknd hit the road.