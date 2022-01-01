10 things that will be more expensive in 2022

One thing is for sure: 2022 is going to cost you. Between inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, prices are rising on consumer goods nearly across the board. "I really don't think there's any way to escape," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. But that doesn't mean you can't shop smarter for the things you need and want. Here's a list of some of the major items that will cost more in the year ahead, and what you can do about it now. 1. Housing For some, buying a house has been one of the pandemic's greatest challenges, even as mortgage rates hit record lows. Unfortunately, 2022 could be another year of new highs as home prices continue to appreciate two-to three-times faster than a year ago — across all cities, according to CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp. "An expected increase in mortgage rates next year will present further challenges," she added. Pro tip: Higher rates could help dampen demand for homes, at least a little, which may result in less dramatic home price growth and fewer bidding wars, eventually making it easier for some homebuyers to get in the door. And with rent prices going up, it will still be a good time buy. 2. Food

A grocery store in New York on Dec. 7, 2021. Wang Ying | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Going to the grocery store is going to start eating away at your budget very quickly. It's not just staples like eggs, meat and milk that are getting more expensive; Coca-Cola and PepsiCo also announced price increases, thanks to more supply-chain and labor problems. Even Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids will cost more in 2022, Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put recently told CNBC — starting with a 7% price hike in the beginning of the year. Pro tip: It'll be hard to avoid getting gouged on groceries. Watch for weekly sales and stock up when you can, Ramhold advised. And while clipping coupons may seen outdated, many stores have digital deals or membership discounts that will save you money. A credit card with grocery rewards can help with your weekly spending, as well. 3. Clothing Americans are finally ready to say goodbye to their sweatpants but this isn't going to be the best time to shop. Even though clothing sales are expected to make a full recovery this year with many shoppers looking to refresh their pandemic-era wardrobes, supply chain pressures will drive retail prices higher by an average of 3.2%, according to a report on the Business of Fashion by McKinsey — and 15% of fashion executives expect to increase prices by 10% or more in 2022. Pro tip: Before buying anything new, turn your old clothes into cash. You can consign in person or online through site like Tradesy, Poshmark and thredUP.

4. Heating costs Heating bills could put you in a cold sweat this season. Nearly half of households that heat with natural gas are projected to spend 30% more than they did last winter on average, according to the Winter Fuels Outlook 2021 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Propane users will spend 54% more, while heating oil users could see bills go up 43% and electricity users are expected to spend another 6%, according to the report. Pro tip: Consider a home energy audit to spot and fix potential leaks and find areas for improvement, like sealing drafty windows, for starters. In some states, utility companies may even offer the service for free. 5. Gas

A gas station in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2021. FREDERIC J. BROWN | AFP | Getty Images