91% of people with health savings accounts make this mistake

The vast majority of health savings account owners aren't investing their money — and it's likely shortchanging them over the long term.

Just 9% of accountholders were investing a portion of their HSA balance in 2020, according to an Employee Benefit Research Institute study published Thursday. The remainder — 91% — held their full balance in cash.

HSA owners can invest money in mutual funds (one that tracks the S&P 500 stock index, for example) and other options that are generally available to retirement savers.

More from Personal Finance:

Social Security benefits are getting biggest boost in 40 years

The best and worst states for older adults to work and live

71% of older investors worry rising inflation will hurt savings

The low share of invested accounts is alarming, as it indicates many people aren't taking full advantage of HSAs, according to Paul Fronstin, director of EBRI's health research and education program. Some may have valid reasons for not doing so, though, he said.

"For the same reason you're hopefully investing your 401(k) in mutual funds, you can do the same thing in your HSA," Fronstin said.

HSA savers who have the means to invest at least a portion of their money will generally see their savings grow at a more rapid rate and therefore have more money to cover health costs in their older years — when they're more likely to need care, Fronstin said.