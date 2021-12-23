For holiday travelers going by car, there are ways to cut how much you spend on gas

Just in time for winter travel, gas prices are ticking up again.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.34, up 2 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.com. However, that's down from about $3.43 a month ago. Average prices range from about $2.84 in Oklahoma to $4.66 in California.

While you might have resigned yourself to elevated gas prices — a year ago, the average per-gallon charge was $2.21 — there are ways you can reduce what you spend at the pump.

More from Personal Finance:

Proposed changes to retirement system are still in play

Where workers can earn a $15 per hour minimum wage

What to know before doing year-end portfolio rebalancing

"Too many motorists just pull up to the closest pump and end up overpaying," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

About 100 million people plan to travel by car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 to destinations more than 50 miles from home, according to AAA. That's in addition to 6 million traveling by air and 3 million booking buses, trains and cruises.

Winter driving can reduce your fuel economy, according to the Energy Department. Because colder air is denser, it increases aerodynamic drag on your vehicle, especially at highway speeds. Additionally, cold temperatures cause engine and transmission friction to rise and tire pressure to drop, which increases rolling resistance.