High inflation has 58% of people nervous about their savings, survey finds. One trick may help you boost your emergency cash

Meanwhile, people who say they are comfortable with their emergency savings has is now 42%, down from 54% two years ago.

The percentage of people who are uncomfortable with the amount of money they have set aside is now 58%, up from 44% two years ago, the June survey found.

As record high inflation persists in the U.S., Americans are feeling a new side effect — insecurity around their emergency savings, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com .

Yet there are signs people may have more money set aside now than in years past.

The poll found 23% of respondents have no emergency savings at all, down from 25% last year. That is among the lowest levels in 12 years of polling by the personal finance website.

At the same time, 27% of households have enough emergency savings to cover six months or more of expenses, up from 25% in the past two years. That is the highest it's been since 2018.

"Despite having more savings, comfort level is way down," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Inflation being at four-decade highs will erode your comfort level in the buying power of your emergency savings."

The survey was conducted online and by phone between June 3 and June 5. It included 1,025 respondents.

Another reason people may feel less secure with their emergency cash is they may have less of it compared to a year ago.

About 34% of survey respondents had less in emergency savings than they had a year ago, while less than 24% of people said they have more.

"With inflation running as high as it is ... that's an indicator that that excess savings is being relied upon in a time of inflation outpacing wage gains," McBride said.

Admittedly, it can be difficult to find extra money to set aside when prices are higher everywhere.