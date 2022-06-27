58% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck after inflation spike — including 30% of those earning $250,000 or more

With inflation at 40-year highs, workers across all income levels are having a harder time making ends meet.

As of May, 58% of Americans — roughly 150 million adults — live paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report. That's down slightly from 61% who reported living paycheck to paycheck in April, but up from 54% in May 2021.

Even top earners say they are stretched thin, the report found. Of those earning $250,000 or more, 30% are living paycheck to paycheck. (Another recent survey, from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, estimated 36% of those earning $100,000 or more are living paycheck to paycheck.)

"Consumers have experienced a tough last couple of years as different factors have affected their financial lifestyle, and there seems to be little relief in sight," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer.

