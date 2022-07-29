5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

A screen displays the Fed rate announcement as a trader reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 27, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Taking stock on a summer Friday

2. Amazon: Actually, consumers are doing OK

An Amazon Prime truck driver is seen in Los Angeles, California on Amazon Prime Day, July 12, 2022. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Well, Amazon's consumers, anyway. Shares of the e-commerce giant fell earlier this week, when Walmart cut its profit outlook as historic levels of inflation weigh on consumers. But Amazon executives said Thursday, when the company posted quarterly earnings, that inflation wasn't hitting its customers as hard as other retailers'. That's because Amazon and Walmart are appealing to different customers. "The core consumer at Amazon is more well off than the consumer at Walmart, and that seems to be enabling it to outperform Walmart," said Tom Forte, an analyst at D.A. Davidson. Amazon shares were up big in premarket trading. CNBC's Annie Palmer breaks it down here.

3. The iPhone comes through

A customers holds the new green colour Apple iPhone 13 pro shortly after it went on sale inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, March 18, 2022. Mike Segar | Reuters

Apple shares rose in premarket trading after the gargantuan gadget purveyor topped Wall Street's expectations for quarterly earnings and revenue. The Cupertino kids can thank their pride and joy, the good ol' reliable iPhone. The strong sales came even as the iPhone 13 is in the second half of its product cycle, meaning a new model is coming soon. "We had a record level of switchers and saw double-digit growth for customers new to iPhone," CEO Tim Cook said. Yet while Cook said the company expects revenue growth to be strong through the current quarter, he did cite "pockets of softness." The slowdown in Apple's services growth is one potential area of concern, writes CNBC's Kif Leswing.

4. JetBlue's next destination

LaGuardia International Airport Terminal A for JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in New York. Leslie Josephs | CNBC

It took months, a lot of sniping back and forth, multiple offers, and a few delayed shareholder votes, but JetBlue finally did it. The airline convinced low-cost carrier Spirit to ditch its merger with fellow inexpensive carrier Frontier and agree to be acquired by JetBlue in a $3.8 billion deal. Now comes the hard part for JetBlue and Spirit: getting the merger-skeptical Biden administration to sign off on the acquisition. For instance, the Justice Department sued last year to block JetBlue's northeastern alliance with American Airlines. That case is going to trial in September. Still, JetBlue is optimistic and is projecting that regulators will sign off on the Spirit deal either late next year or early in 2024, with the merger being finalized in the first half of 2024. CNBC's Leslie Josephs explains here.

5. Biden and Xi talk at a tense moment

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call Thursday. Pictured here is their virtual meeting on Nov. 15, 2021. Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images