Asia-Pacific markets rise following Wall Street rally

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street. That followed a negative U.S. gross domestic product report, which suggests the Fed would be less aggressive in its tightening cycle.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.27% while the Topix index was about flat.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.56%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.4%.

Singapore's United Overseas Bank reported net profit of 1.1 billion Singapore dollars ($797 million) for the second quarter, up 11% from a year ago.

"Net interest income grew 18% year on year led by strong margin improvement and healthy loan growth,'" the company said in a statement.

Thailand's market is closed for a holiday Friday.