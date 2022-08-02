Homeless, suicidal, down to last $1,000: Celsius investors beg bankruptcy judge for help

Celsius Network, once a titan of the crypto lending world, is in bankruptcy proceedings and facing down claims that it was running a Ponzi scheme by paying early depositors with the money it got from new users. Some of the 1.7 million customers ensnared by the alleged fraud are now directly pleading with the Southern District of New York to help them get their money back.

Christian Ostheimer, a 37 year-old living in Connecticut, wrote in a letter included in court exhibits that he trusted Celsius with his retirement savings and has lost more than $30,000, which has brought him into "unsurmountable tax complications."

"It is in your hands, honorable judge to make this a different case were not the lawyers, the attorneys, the big corporations and managers get paid out first but the little man, the mom and pop, the college grad, the granny and grandpa — all those many small unsecured creditors — so that they are not like usual at the end of the chain where they lose everything," writes Ostheimer.

The question of who gets repaid first — should that day ever come — looms heavy over the bankruptcy proceedings.

At its peak in October 2021, CEO Alex Mashinsky said the crypto lender had $25 billion in assets under management. Now, Celsius is down to $167 million "in cash on hand," which it says will provide "ample liquidity" to support operations during the restructuring process. Celsius owes its users around $4.7 billion, according to its bankruptcy filing.

That filing also shows that Celsius has more than 100,000 creditors, some of whom lent the platform cash without any collateral to back up the arrangement. The list of its top 50 unsecured creditors includes Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research, as well as an investment firm based in the Cayman Islands. Those creditors are likely first in line to get their money back, leaving smaller retail investors holding the bag.

Unlike the traditional banking system, which typically insures customer deposits, there aren't formal consumer protections in place to safeguard user funds when things go wrong.

Celsius spells out in its terms and conditions that any digital asset transferred to the platform constitutes a loan from the user to Celsius. Because there was no collateral put up by Celsius, customer funds were essentially just unsecured loans to the platform.

Also in the fine print of Celsius' terms and conditions is a warning that in the event of bankruptcy, "any Eligible Digital Assets used in the Earn Service or as collateral under the Borrow Service may not be recoverable" and that customers "may not have any legal remedies or rights in connection with Celsius' obligations." The disclosure reads like an attempt at blanket immunity from legal wrongdoing, should things ever go south.

On July 19, Celsius published a document detailing next steps for customers. In it, they say their chapter 11 bankruptcy plan will "provide customers with the option, at the customers' election, to recover either cash at a discount or remain 'long' crypto," but it is unclear whether customers will ever see their money again.

The entire process lays bare just how much of crypto regulation in the U.S. happens by enforcement.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has effectively become one of the industry's top regulators in the country, including weeding out Ponzi and pyramid schemes, and it appears that some precedent will be set in U.S. bankruptcy court in coming months as lawmakers deliberate over formal legislation on Capitol Hill.