U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan's president

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, attending a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's house of parliament on August 3, 2022. Photo by via Getty Images)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in a high-stakes visit that has infuriated Beijing.

In a meeting in Taipei, Tsai thanked Pelosi for her support of democratic values and said she was committed to working with the U.S. over security in the Taiwan straits and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan makes her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, drawing the ire of China which has called the move a breach of the one-China policy and an interference in China's internal affairs.

China has warned for weeks that Pelosi should not visited the disputed island, which Beijing considers to be part of its territory.

Tsai also vowed to deepen economic cooperation and supply chain resilience with the U.S.

"Speaker Pelosi is truly one of Taiwan's most devoted friends," Tsai said at ceremony to confer Pelosi with a medal, the "Order of Propitious Clouds with special Grand Cordon."

"We are truly grateful to you for making this visit to Taiwan to showcase the U.S. Congress's staunch support for Taiwan."

The medal is normally awarded to Taiwanese citizens for services to society but may also be awarded to "foreigners to promote diplomatic relationship," according to Taiwanese law.

In her remarks on receiving the order, Pelosi said she was dedicated to supporting global peace and further economic collaboration with Taiwan.

"We came here to listen and what do you know I got this beautiful beautiful, beautiful award," Pelosi said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.