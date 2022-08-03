European markets head for lower open as negative sentiment persists

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Wednesday, continuing the regional trend downward this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen 26 points lower at 7,394, Germany's DAX down 34 points at 13,421, France's CAC 40 down 29 points at 6,385 and Italy's FTSE MIB 44 points lower at 22,290, according to data from IG.

The lower open for European stocks comes after markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday, tracking risk-off sentiment globally as investors assess whether last month's rally has further to run.

In the United States, the three major averages fell for a second consecutive day yesterday, although Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher last night.

In regular hours trading, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan weighed on investors, who worried it would further strain already tense U.S.-China relations. China had spent weeks warning her not to make the trip.

Markets fell further after three Federal Reserve presidents hinted that further rate hikes would be necessary to combat high inflation.