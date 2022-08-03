Mickelson, DeChambeau and other LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour over suspensions

Team Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson of the U.S. speaks to the media after the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, June 9, 2022.

Eleven professional golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour Wednesday after being suspended from playing in the tour over their involvement with the Saudi-backed LIV league.

The complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ratchets up an ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter and Talor Gooch, among others, allege in the filing that the PGA's restrictive policies are an attempt to choke off the supply of professional golfers to LIV, thus limiting LIV's ability to compete with the tour.

The golfers are asking that their suspensions be lifted and for unspecified monetary damages. Three of the plaintiffs — Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — are further requesting a temporary restraining order against the Tour allowing them to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for which they qualified and which start next week.

"These suspended players – who are now Saudi Golf League employees – have walked away from the TOUR and now want back in," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan wrote Wednesday in a memo to members. "To allow reentry into our events compromises the TOUR and the competition, to the detriment of our organization, our players, our partners and our fans."