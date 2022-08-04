Parts of Great Barrier Reef show highest coral cover seen in 36 years

In this photo provided by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority the Hardy Reef is viewed from the air near the Whitsunday Islands, Australia

Two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia recorded the highest amount of coral cover in nearly four decades, though the reef is still vulnerable to climate change and mass bleaching, a monitoring group said Thursday.

The northern and central parts of the UNESCO world heritage-listed reef have experienced some recovery while the southern region has seen a loss of coral cover due to crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Marine Science, a government agency.

AIMS CEO Paul Hardisty said that while the coral in the north and central regions was a sign the reef could recover from disturbances, the loss of coral in the southern region demonstrated how the reef is still vulnerable to "continued acute and severe disturbances that are occurring more often and are longer-lasting."

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered from widespread and severe bleaching because of rising ocean temperatures. The reef was hit especially hard in 2016 and 2017 by underwater heat waves that prompted bleaching events. This year, it's suffering a sixth mass bleaching due to heat stress caused by climate change.