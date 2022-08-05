Energy prices have dipped, but oil stocks are still a buy, investor says

Oil prices have fallen sharply from their recent peaks, but there's still a case for buying oil stocks, according to Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management.

That's because energy prices are likely to stay high or even increase further, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

He described the slide in crude prices as "the first significant correction" in a bull market that started in the spring of 2020 after prices crashed.

"You have this huge move, you go from $20 a barrel to $120 and then you pull back — and now people are going, 'Oh yeah, that's all over, that's going to cure the inflation right there,'" Smead said.