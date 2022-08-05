Taiwan's trade with China is far bigger than its trade with the U.S.

Apple supplier Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is based in Taiwan but has factories across mainland China.

BEIJING — Data show that Taiwan depends more on China for trade than it does on the U.S., even if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw her weight behind Taiwan this week in a high-profile visit.

Taiwan came under military and economic pressure from Beijing this week, after the democratically self-ruled island allowed the visit of Pelosi — the highest-ranking U.S. official to set foot on Taiwan in 25 years.

The visit came despite warnings from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and maintains the island should have no right to conduct foreign relations. The U.S. recognizes Beijing as the sole legal government of China, while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Still, Taiwan's business and economic ties with mainland China and Hong Kong have grown so large that the region is by far the island's largest trading partner.

Many large Taiwanese companies in high-tech industries such the world's biggest chipmaker — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC. — operate factories in mainland China.

Last year, mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for 42% of Taiwan's exports, while the U.S. had a 15% share, according to official Taiwan data accessed through Wind Information.