Ex-diplomat says there are 'more intelligent ways' for the U.S. to support Taiwan than to visit

There are "more intelligent ways" to support Taiwan than for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to have visited the island, former permanent secretary at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bilahari Kausikan told CNBC.

The move could undermine efforts by the U.S. and other countries to support Taiwan in the future and has further complicated Taiwan's political relationship with China, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

"I think Taiwan needs support and deserves support but has this achieved anything that is worthwhile? I don't think so. In fact, I think it has made things worse," Kausikan said.

Ignoring weeks of warnings from Beijing, Pelosi visited Taiwan and met President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy, but Beijing considers the island a breakaway province and says it has no right to conduct foreign relations.

Pelosi's visit makes her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

China launched military drills in the airspace and waters around Taiwan the next day. On Friday, Beijing announced sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family members, though the content of those sanctions was unspecified.