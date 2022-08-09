Japanese shipping giant to take part in tidal power project planned for Singapore

Buildings in Singapore at dusk. Asia is already home to a number of tidal power projects. Guvendemir | E+ | Getty Images

Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen Kaisha is to take part in a tidal power project planned for Singapore, as the emerging marine energy sector gains traction. The demonstration project, run by Singapore-owned Bluenergy Solutions, is focused on the development of off-grid tidal power systems. The hope is that they could one day replace diesel generators. The scheme will see three-bladed turbines — parts of which bear a resemblance to the ones used on wind farms — deployed underwater. NYK said it would be working on three areas as part of the off-grid project: energy storage, the cost of power generation and the efficiency of power generation.

Established in 1885, Tokyo-listed NYK is involved in bulk shipping, air cargo transportation and logistics, among other things. Last week's announcement represents its latest foray into tidal power. It was previously involved in a project that installed turbines beneath the Sentosa Boardwalk, which links the Singapore mainland to Sentosa Island. Projects like the ones being planned for Singapore are in their early stages, but Asia is already home to South Korea's Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Plant. A tidal barrage power plant, it started operations in 2011 and is said to be the largest tidal plant in the world. According to U.S. database Tethys, tidal barrages are "typically built across the entrance to a bay or estuary" and produce electricity by harnessing "the difference in water height inside and outside of the structure."