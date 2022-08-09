On rare days, the market rises 5% — or even 10%, Wells Fargo finds. How to make sure you're there for it

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." With those classic words, author Charles Dickens famously opened his historical novel "A Tale of Two Cities."

He could easily have been describing the stock market.

A new Wells Fargo analysis looked at the best 20 days for the S&P 500 between August 1992 and July 2022. Almost half of them, the investment bank found, occurred during a bear market.

In the Great Recession, on Oct. 28, 2008, the index shot up nearly 11%. On March 24, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic downturn, the S&P 500 rose 9%. (For perspective, the average daily return for the index over the last two decades is around 0.04%, according to Morningstar Direct.)

"During extreme market events, like the collapse of the credit market in 2008, or the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the markets don't digest this kind of news in an instant," said Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner and founder of financial services firm Bone Fide Wealth in New York.