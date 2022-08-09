Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says

Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC.

Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"Remember that Europe is a major export market for Asian exporters," the economist pointed out.

"We also expect essentially a decline in shipments coming through the second half of the year, which complements the pivot in U.S. spending away from goods. Both of the U.S. and Europe slowing down is going to be headwinds for Asian exporters," he added.

The slowdown in China's economy will further add to the problems facing exporters in the region, Neumann said.

"Very clearly the trade data… shows this weakness in domestic demand. China is the third big export market that we really need to be humming — that too looks like it's not really picking up steam. From that perspective, a trade recession cannot be ruled out at this point," he added.