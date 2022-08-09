WhatsApp will soon let you slip out of group chats undetected

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will allow users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others to their exit.

Currently, pulling out of a WhatsApp group chat can be an awkward affair as everyone in the chat is informed when you leave. In larger groups, it can also be annoying.

Soon, however, instead of notifying everyone in the group when someone leaves, only the admins will be informed. The feature will start rolling to all WhatsApp users this month.

It is part of a handful of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking in an effort to enhance privacy. Another tool announced by the firm will let users conceal their presence so that others can't see they're online.