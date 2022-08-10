Asia-Pacific markets slip ahead of inflation data from China, the U.S.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors await inflation data from China and the U.S.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.63%, while the Topix index slipped 0.46%.

In South Korea, the Kospi dipped 0.54% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.75%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.12%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan shed 0.22%.

China is set to release inflation data Wednesday. The producer price index for July is expected to rise 4.8% from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll. In June, the PPI increased by 6.1%.

Consumer prices are forecast to increase 2.9% compared with the same period in 2021.

Later Wednesday, the U.S. will be reporting inflation data as well. Economists predict that consumer inflation will come in at 8.7%, compared with 9.1% in June, according to Dow Jones.