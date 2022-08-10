China consumer prices hit a two-year high

Customers buying pork at a food market in Shanghai, China. Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July 2022 compared to a year ago, official data showed.

BEIJING — China's consumer price index hit a two-year high in July as pork prices rebounded, according to official data released Wednesday.

Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. It marked the first increase since September 2020, according to official data accessed through Wind Information.

In fact, pork prices posted their largest month-on-month surge on record — up by 25.6%, the data showed.

Farmers' reluctance to sell — in hopes of getting higher prices in the future — contributed to July's pork price surge, said Bian Shuyang, agricultural products analyst at Nanhua Futures, in a statement.

Looking ahead, Bian expects it will be difficult for pork prices to surpass July's levels.

Two Chinese holidays in September and October will help support consumer demand for pork, Bian said.

According to the analyst, live hog producers are now operating at a profit, an indication of more supply to come.