Disney is raising prices, but this time, don't blame inflation

Another major American company is raising prices again, but this time, don't blame inflation.

Disney is increasing the price on its streaming products and signaled that a price hike could be in the works at its theme parks as well. On Wednesday, the company said the price of Disney+ without ads is jumping $3 per month to $10.99 starting Dec. 8. Hulu with ads will increase by $1 per month to $7.99, and Hulu without ads will jump $2 per month to $14.99.

Then on Thursday, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek indicated to CNBC's Julia Boorstin that a price increase will likely be coming at theme parks as long as people keep coming in droves.

"We read demand. We have no plans right now in terms of what we're going to do, but we operate with a surgical knife here," Chapek said. "It's all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we'll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don't think we're going to see, then we can act accordingly as well."

Instead of blaming the rising cost of materials, labor and gas, Disney is rationalizing the increases based on the consistency of the popularity of its products. Disney said Wednesday that Disney+ added 15 million new subscribers last quarter, blowing out expectations. It also said it expects further growth to core Disney+ (excluding India's Disney+ Hotstar) next quarter beyond the 6 million it added in its fiscal third quarter.

Raising prices on the back of strong demand isn't new for Disney. The price of theme park tickets has climbed for decades. During its most recent quarter, the company posted a 72% revenue increase at its parks, experiences and products division, topping $7.4 billion. Per capita spending at domestic parks rose 10% and is up more than 40% compared to fiscal 2019.