Dodge will discontinue its Challenger and Charger muscle cars next year

DETROIT — Dodge will discontinue its gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars at the end of next year, marking the end of an era for the brand as it starts to transition to electric vehicles.

Since being resurrected in the mid- to late 2000s, the Charger and Challenger — names made popular in the 1960s and 1970s — have been stalwarts for Dodge and popular vehicles for a new generation of gearheads.

The two-door Challenger particularly struck a cord of nostalgia with buyers thanks to its retro-inspired styling, while the four-door Charger has managed to achieve notable sales milestones despite consumers flocking from sedans to SUVs in recent years.

Dodge has also been able to juice profits from the vehicles, which have starting prices ranging from the low-$30,000s to nearly $90,000 for its infamous Hellcat models that produce more than 700 horsepower.

"Dodge, with the Challenger and Charger, they really found a way to really get to that muscle car root. These cars definitely expressed it ... and were able to hold onto that essence," said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst at S&P Global. "Having that clear DNA and clear expression of what they're supposed to be is helping make the transition to electric."

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has alluded to the possibility that the Charger and Challenger names could be used for future electrified vehicles, including a forthcoming electric muscle car in 2024. He's previously said he believes electrification — whether hybrid vehicles with less powerful engines or all-electric models — will save what he has called the new "Golden Age of muscle cars."

For several years, Kuniskis has warned that the end was coming for the gas-powered muscle cars due to emissions regulations. Dodge parent company Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, ranks the worst among major manufacturers for U.S. corporate average fuel economy and carbon emissions.

As many brands switched to smaller and more fuel-efficient engines, Dodge rolled out Hellcat models and other high-performance vehicles. Such models helped generate attention for the brand but didn't help the automaker's carbon footprint, forcing it to buy carbon credits from automakers such as Tesla.

"The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 are numbered," Kuniskis previously told CNBC, referring to engines like those in the Hellcat. "But the performance that those vehicles generate is not numbered."