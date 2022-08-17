China needs Taiwan's biggest chipmaker — more than the other way around

In this article 2330-TW

Taiwan is home to more than 90% of the manufacturing capacity for the world's most advanced semiconductors, according to a 2021 Boston Consulting Group report. Pictured here is a TSMC building in Taiwan on April 8, 2022. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BEIJING — When it comes to semiconductors, China needs Taiwan more than the other way around. Beijing halted some trade with the island this month after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan. Notably, the bans didn't touch electronics. Taiwan is home to more than 90% of the manufacturing capacity for the world's most advanced semiconductors, according to a 2021 Boston Consulting Group report. Pelosi's itinerary included a visit with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest and most critical chip manufacturer. Its products are an integral part of everything from consumer products to military aircraft. But just 10% of TSMC's revenue comes from China, according to the company. More than half of its revenue comes from the United States. "As we speak, the status quo is that these chip companies may not be as dependent on China as the other way around," said Patrick Chen, head of research for CLSA in Taiwan.

"I think the real challenges for these companies are still coming from the end demand, rather than what's going on geopolitically," he said. American chipmakers Micron and Nvidia have warned in recent weeks about falling demand for products that use their chips.

TSMC's critical role

Pelosi's Taiwan trip came despite warnings from Beijing, which considers the democratically self-ruled island part of its territory, with no right to conduct foreign relations independently. The U.S. recognizes Beijing as the sole legal government of China, while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan. In addition to some trade bans, Beijing has stepped up military exercises around the island of Taiwan, raising concerns about the risk to global access to critical chips. Analysts emphasized that Taiwan-made chips, especially TSMC's, are too important to the world and to China for any major disruption on the chip front. "If you look at the secular demand drivers, cloud infrastructure, electric vehicles, next generation of industrial facilities, they all require chips that are made at TSMC," said Mehdi Hosseini, senior tech hardware analyst at Susquehanna. "If, God forbid, TSMC's fabs in Taiwan cannot operate, I think the global economy would slow down more so than what Covid did [to growth]," he said.

CLSA's Chen described TSMC as being in "a league of its own," Taiwanese semiconductor companies UMC and America's GlobalFoundries as tier two chipmakers and China's SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor as falling into tier three. "In terms of competition, coming from China, it's not a real, meaningful threat to be expected anytime soon," he said.

China's chipmakers are still behind

A balancing act with the U.S.