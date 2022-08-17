Security situation in Crimea deteriorates for Moscow; pro-Russian breakaway region cozies up to North Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned people in Crimea and other heavily occupied areas of Ukraine not to go near Russian military installations as Ukraine appears to step up up its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"Every day and every night we see new reports of explosions on territory that is temporarily taken by the occupiers. And I am asking now all our people in Crimea, in other regions in the south of Ukraine, in occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app during an evening address.

The warning comes amid an increasing number of reports of attacks and explosions on Russian military facilities. Yesterday, a Russian base was attacked in northern Crimea, an incident that Russia said was an act of "sabotage."

Ukraine has not openly said it was behind a spate of recent attacks but they are seen as part of the country's growing counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying their territory, particularly in the southern Ukraine in Crimea and nearby Kherson.