LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are flat as S&P 500 takes aim at fifth straight winning week
Stock futures were little changed on Friday morning as the S&P 500 looked to grind out another positive week.
Futures for the S&P 500 were flat. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also little changed.
The three major averages closed marginally higher on Thursday, putting the Dow and S&P 500 on track for a potential winning week. The S&P 500 is up just 0.08%, but that would still be its fifth straight positive week. The Dow is up 0.71% for the week, on track for its fourth positive week in five.
The Nasdaq Composite is down 0.63% for the week.
While this week has seen relatively muted moves on Wall Street, it comes on the heels of a solid rally since mid-June.
"The market is doing a little consolidating this week, a little flip-flopping. ... I think this is still a healthy market," said Frank Gretz, a technical analyst at Wellington Shields, citing solid advance-decline ratios in recent weeks.
There are no major economic reports due out on Friday, but investor sentiment may be buoyed by a better-than-expected earnings report and upbeat outlook from semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials on Thursday evening. Shares of the company were up about 2% in extended trading.
CNBC Pro: Investment pro says 'don't be a hero' in markets
Market veteran Nancy Tengler says talk of a new bull market is premature, as she names the "reliable" stocks she likes right now.
"I think this rally has been excellent," Tengler, who is CEO and chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" last week. "But I don't think we're off and running in a new bull market."
She named several tech stocks that she thinks are "more reliable growers" — companies with a proven track record of growing earnings and dividends.
Pro subscribers can read the story here.
— Zavier Ong
CNBC Pro: Veteran strategist David Roche shares his views on the market rally
U.S. markets have picked up from their mid-June lows in recent weeks, but strategist David Roche believes current support for the market is set to run out.
Speaking to CNBC earlier this week, Roche, head of research firm Independent Strategy, said he thought the rally was "probably 75% over now."
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Jenni Reid
Bed Bath & Beyond plunges after Cohen dumps his stake
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are down more than 40% in extended trading after activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed that he had exited his position in the company.
Cohen had said in a filing earlier this week that his firm RC Ventures intended to sell all of its shares and call options of the struggling retail chain.
Bed Bath & Beyond had surged in recent weeks amid increased interest and trading activity from retail investors.
— Jesse Pound
Applied Materials, Bill.com rise after earnings
Earnings season is winding down, but investors received two encouraging reports on Thursday evening.
Shares of Applied Materials rose about 2% in extended trading after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal third quarter. The semiconductor equipment company also gave upbeat guidance for its fourth quarter, with revenue and earnings projections coming in higher than expected.
Meanwhile, shares of bill payment software firm Bill.com surged 19% after its own better-than-expected report. The company also said it plans to be profitable on an adjusted basis in the upcoming fiscal year.
— Jesse Pound
S&P 500, Dow hold slight gains for the week
With one day left in the trading week, here's where the major averages stand:
The Dow:
- Up 0.71% for the week, on track for its fourth positive week in five
- Down 7.99% from its record high
The S&P 500:
- Up 0.08% for the week, on track for its fifth-straight winning week
- Down 11.10% from its record higher
The Nasdaq Composite
- Down 0.63% for the week, on pace to snap a four-week winning streak
- Down 20.03% from its record high
—Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes