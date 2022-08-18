CNBC Pro

This growth fund is among the best this year with a 13% return. Here’s what it’s buying now

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProDeere, Matterport and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Christina Falso2 hours ago
CNBC ProSoroban Capital increases its big bets on transport stocks during the second quarter
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
CNBC ProCNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Wednesday
Christina Falso
Read More