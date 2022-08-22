Health and Science
White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down in December after more than 50 years of public service
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plans to step down from his roles running the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advising the White House as its chief medical advisor at the end of the year, he announced Monday.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.