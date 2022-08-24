Apple sends invites for Sept. 7 launch event, new iPhone 14 expected

Apple just announced it will hold a press event on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to announce new iPhones.

The launch event will be streamed on Apple's website. Apple has held virtual pre-recorded launch events since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. Apple is also inviting people to watch the launch at its campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple could also announce new Apple Watch and AirPods models at the event. The company is reportedly preparing new Mac and iPad models as well, but those are sometimes announced at a separate October event.

Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models that will likely be called the iPhone 14. The new devices will have improved cameras, and the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro versions could have a smaller pill-shaped cutout on the top of the device's display, versus the "notch" that current iPhones have, and will reportedly include always-on displays.

Analysts will be closely watching the pricing of Apple's new lineup to see if the company has raised prices during supply chain uncertainty and high inflation.

Apple could also announce new Apple Watch models, likely called the Series 8. Bloomberg said in July Apple is planning to release a more expensive and rugged "pro" version as well. Reports suggest that Apple could include a body temperature sensor in this year's models for sleep and fertility tracking.

Apple also typically releases the new version of iOS for iPhones after its September event. This year, the software includes the ability to customize the phone's lock screen and the ability to unsend or edit iMessages.