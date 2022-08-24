Podcasts
Podcasts

CNBC Special Podcast: ExxonMobil at the Crossroads

CNBC's David Faber goes inside one of the most powerful, storied, and consequential players in the energy industry: ExxonMobil. Once seen as untouchable, the company is now facing shareholder challenges over its direction and criticism that it fostered public uncertainty about global warming. As gas prices skyrocket around the world, Faber gains unprecedented access to company executives, workers, and facilities to examine ExxonMobil's efforts to lower its carbon emissions and find out whether the company is ready for the energy transition.

Part one:

Follow and Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

TuneIn

iHeartRadio

Part two:

Follow and Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

TuneIn

iHeartRadio

 