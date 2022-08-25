DOJ files proposal on redactions for Trump search warrant affidavit for Mar-a-Lago raid

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City.

The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a proposal in federal court detailing redactions the department wants an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida if that affidavit were to become public.

The DOJ's suggestions had been requested by a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, who is considering requests from media outlets and others to unseal the affidavit, which led to the Aug. 8 raid on Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

The DOJ's proposal, which itself will remain under seal for now by court order, was expected to suggest extensive blacking out of portions of the affidavit because of the department's concern that full public disclosure of the document could put FBI agents or witnesses at risk, or undermine an ongoing criminal investigation.

The DOJ is probing the removal of hundreds of pages of documents from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021. Presidential documents by law are required to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Court documents have revealed the DOJ is investigating possible violations of laws related to espionage and obstruction of justice.

Affidavits filed in support of search warrant applications routinely include details of why the FBI and prosecutors believe a crime has likely been committed, and what evidence they expect or hope to find at the location that is the target of the warrant.