Workers have the ‘upper hand' right now as job openings jump, says labor economist — but that advantage may not last

Employer demand for workers remains historically strong — and that means workers have the power to negotiate for better pay, benefits and other aspects of their jobs, according to economists.

There were more than 11.2 million job openings in July, an increase of 199,000 from June, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report issued Tuesday.

Job openings are a barometer of the need for workers. The jump in July was the first since March, when they hit about 11.9 million, a record.

What's more, the number of voluntary quits measures workers' willingness or ability to leave a job, and therefore serves as another measure of worker power. Most workers who leave voluntarily don't quit the labor force altogether but do so for another job, according to economists.

Quits in July declined from the prior month by 74,000 to 4.2 million, according to the Labor Department. While it was the fourth consecutive monthly decrease, voluntary quits remain elevated by historical standards, suggesting the Great Resignation trend isn't over, economists said.

Meanwhile, the layoff rate was unchanged in July and remains near historical lows. The 3.5% national unemployment rate ties early 2020 for the lowest jobless rate since 1969.