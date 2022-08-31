Chinese tech giant NetEase buys Star Wars game maker, marking its first major push into Europe

Chinese video game giant NetEase has been aggressively expanding overseas as the domestic market slows down amid tighter regulation. It now has fully-owned gaming studios in the U.S., Europe and Japan as it focuses on games beyond just mobile and PC.

NetEase announced Wednesday that it has acquired a French games developer as the Chinese technology giant continues its aggressive international expansion drive.

The Hangzhou, China-headquartered firm bought Quantic Dream, marking the establishment of its first fully owned gaming studio in Europe.

NetEase and its rival Tencent have been upping their efforts overseas as the Chinese domestic games market slows down amid tighter regulation.

Over the years, Tencent has been prolific in acquisitions and investments in overseas gaming companies. NetEase is now catching up.

This year alone, NetEase has set up gaming studios in Japan and the U.S.

NetEase has typically been focused on PC and mobile gaming, extremely popular formats in China. Mobile gaming makes up more than half of its global games revenues. But more recently, the tech giant has been expanding into console games.

Quantic Dream, a 25-year-old studio, will focus "on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms, as well as supporting and publishing third-party developed titles," according to a press release.

That highlights NetEase's intention to grow across mobile, PC and consoles.