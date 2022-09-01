Biden warns Trump's extreme MAGA Republicans are 'clear and present danger' to U.S. democracy

In a fiery primetime speech, U.S. President Joe Biden launched an all-out assault on former President Donald Trump and "MAGA Republicans," saying they "pose a clear and present danger" to American democracy.

"It's in our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on American democracy," Biden said Thursday from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, urging Americans to reject fear and violence. "I believe America is at an inflection point, one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that's to come after."

Biden's call for Americans to stand for democracy over extremists is the same message he ran and won on in the 2020 presidential election. The White House's hope is that it will remain a winning strategy two months out from the midterm elections which will decide who controls the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. The trip marks his second visit to the critical swing state in three days.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not," Biden said. "We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us. That's why tonight I'm asking our nation to come together and unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology."