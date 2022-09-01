CNBC Pro

Raymond James downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond, says turnaround plan 'only kicks the can down the road'

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: AMC, Apple, Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia, Exxon & more
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls: AMC, Apple, Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia, Exxon & more
Michael Bloom
Piper Sandler ups Tesla price target, but warns of vehicle price cuts ahead
CNBC ProPiper Sandler ups Tesla price target, but warns of vehicle price cuts ahead
Samantha Subin
Daiwa downgrades Nvidia, says valuation is still too high given the weak economy
CNBC ProDaiwa downgrades Nvidia, says valuation is still too high given the weak economy
Samantha Subin
Read More