2-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2007 to start September as traders look ahead to jobs data

The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a nearly 15-year high on Thursday after ADP data the day before showed a significant slowdown in private payroll growth and U.S. equities continued a sell-off.

The yield on the short-term note hit a high of 3.516%, the highest level since November 2007, at one point Thursday. That's more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500, according to Bespoke Investment Group. It was last trading about 6 basis points higher at 3.512%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped 12 basis points to 3.257%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 11 basis points to 3.37%.

Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.