Why Arm's lawsuit against Qualcomm is a big deal

In this article QCOM

Qualcomm Inc. President and CEO Cristiano Amon speaks during the company's press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, is being held in person from January 5-7, with some companies deciding to participate virtually only or canceling their attendance due to concerns over the major surge in COVID-19 cases. Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The rise of Arm in recent years

Arm-based chips have been ascendant in recent years because they're more power-efficient than the x86-based chips made by Intel and AMD. Over 29 billion chips based on Arm technology were shipped in 2021, including the chips at the heart of Apple's iPhones, Macs and iPads. Some companies, like Apple, license the ISA from Arm, then design their own physical processor circuits to implement the ISA instructions. Other companies, like Qualcomm historically, also buy the rights to full core designs from Arm, marketed as Cortex. Arm reported $2.7 billion in sales from licensing and royalties in 2021. The suit highlights the tension between Arm's business licensing the underlying intellectual property to make processors that could compete with the company's own designs. Arm said last year that it considered Qualcomm to be a competitor and that architectural licenses pose a threat to its implementation business. Lawsuits over intellectual property and contracts in the semiconductor industry are common. But the Arm-Qualcomm lawsuit is a significant conflict over the ability to design the kind of chip at the heart of nearly every smartphone in the world. It could have significant ramifications for chip startups and could open up a path to adoption for open-source alternatives to Arm. Qualcomm general counsel Ann Chaplin said in a statement that the dispute was a departure from a "longstanding, successful relationship." "Arm has no right, contractual or otherwise, to attempt to interfere with Qualcomm's or NUVIA's innovations," Chaplin said. "Arm's complaint ignores the fact that Qualcomm has broad, well-established license rights covering its custom-designed CPUs, and we are confident those rights will be affirmed." Meanwhile, Arm said in a statement that the company was "left with no choice other than to bring this claim against Qualcomm and Nuvia to protect our IP, our business, and to ensure customers are able to access valid Arm-based products."

Qualcomm's Nuvia strategy