OPEC+ output cut is mostly a 'political snub' and sends symbolic message, analysts say

OPEC+'s decision to implement a small production output cut is more of a political statement and symbolic message sent by the alliance, analysts said.

On Monday, the group announced a small oil production cut of 100,000 barrels per day to bolster prices. Just last month, OPEC+ decided to raise oil output by the same target of 100,000 barrels per day.

"Essentially, it's like a zero sum for the market," said Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting. "The increase [in oil production] last month was also almost nothing... and now we're talking about taking those away."

Wald said the underlying message is more significant than the cut itself.

"The symbolic meaning of this cut is, I think, much more important for the market," Wald said, adding that the price of Brent crude was "pushed up so much" following the decision.

Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday following OPEC's announcement. The rally has since lost steam, paring gains in Tuesday trade. Brent Crude stands around $95 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate hovers around $88 per barrel.