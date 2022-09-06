Social Security adds safety protocols to protect people facing long wait times in adverse conditions

Those who sought help from their local Social Security Administration office recently may have been met with a new challenge — long outside lines in the summer heat.

That prompted congressional lawmakers to write to the federal agency last month strongly urging it to take action to address the safety needs of individuals seeking services at its field offices.

Now, in a new response from the Social Security Administration, acting commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi writes, "I share your concerns."

"We have taken steps to improve service to people waiting outside our offices, which is often caused by physical distancing," Kijakazi said.

The long lines are the latest complication to have come up as the Social Security Administration adjusted its services in the wake of the pandemic.

The agency was forced to mostly shutter its field offices to in-person visits after the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020. Beneficiaries and applicants subsequently complained about long wait times as they tried to get help through the agency's toll-free 800 number. The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General also identified deficiencies in handling mail that led to a backlog of unprocessed paperwork, which the agency has also worked to address.

As Social Security began to reopen its field offices in April, many hoped those service pressures would ease. Instead, Covid-19 protocols have added new complications.