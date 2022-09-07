Here's a first look at the new iPhone 14 Pro

Apple just wrapped up its big iPhone event, where it announced a bunch of new products, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, two new iPhone Pro models and more. We quickly ran over to take a peek at the new iPhone 14 Pro to show you what it's like.

As you can see above, it looks a lot like last year's model from the back. But, there are some noteworthy changes. Unsurprisingly, the cameras are even better — Apple highlights camera improvements every year — and include a 48-megapixel sensor for even sharper photos and to let in more light.

The big changes are on the screen and inside. There's new satellite connectivity, for example, which allows you to point the phone toward a satellite to send a message or call emergency services where you don't have cellular service.