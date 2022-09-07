British pound falls to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985

U.K. inflation is running at the fastest pace since the early 1980s.

The British pound on Wednesday plummeted to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985.

Sterling fell to $1.1407 in afternoon trade in London — a level not seen in 37 years — as investors responded to the U.K.'s darkening economic landscape with a new prime minister at the helm.

It was last seen trading down 0.4% at $1.1452.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was officially appointed Tuesday after succeeding Boris Johnson in a closely fought leadership contest. She inherits an economy in the throes of its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with inflation hitting 10.1% in July.

The pound dropped to $1.1444 in the hours following her victory Monday, but it has since slipped lower as traders comprehend the fallout from her appointment.

The last time sterling fell to $1.14 was briefly during the Covid-19 pandemic low in March 2020 and the Brexit result in 2016. However, the level of $1.1407 has not been seen since 1985, under Margaret Thatcher's government.

The lowest level sterling has traded against the greenback was $1.052 on Feb. 26, 1985, according to Refinitiv data.