European Central Bank could unleash a jumbo rate hike as the economy slides toward recession

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank is expected to frontload a series of rate hikes and sacrifice growth in the region due to the rising cost of living which is threatening to surge even higher.

ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel's speech in Jackson Hole set the tone for the upcoming policy meeting this week. With inflation in the euro zone projected to rise to at least 10% in the coming months and the risk of consumer prices rocketing higher, a "jumbo" rate hike of 75 basis points on Thursday is certainly a possibility.

"As frontloaded hikes can have a bigger impact on inflation expectations than a more gradual approach, a 75bp move could make sense," said ECB watcher and Berenberg's Chief Economist Holger Schmieding in a research note.

"Although it is largely priced in, it could still exacerbate strains in the bond markets."

The recent halt of gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not only pushed stocks lower and increased the risk of a recession in Europe, it's also pushed Italian government 10-year yields to 4% — the highest level since mid-June before the ECB announced the creation of an anti-fragmentation tool. High yields for Italy — much higher than those in Germany — mean the government in Rome has to pay more to borrow, exacerbating concerns over its hefty debt pile.

Inflation in the euro zone hit 9.7% in August and with the continued pressure on energy prices it's expected to reach double-digit levels in the coming months. At the same time the risk of a recession is looming large over the region's economy as consumers feel the pain and scale back their consumption, and companies struggle with high energy prices.