CNBC Pro

Goldman believes the time is right for value to beat growth stocks and likes these names the best

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

Omicron boosters are a key milestone, but aren't likely to woo new investors to Pfizer, Moderna
CNBC ProOmicron boosters are a key milestone, but aren't likely to woo new investors to Pfizer, Moderna
Christina Cheddar Berk5 hours ago
Two major investment banks see this stock as the biggest winner from the Inflation Reduction Act
CNBC ProTwo major investment banks see this stock as the biggest winner from the Inflation Reduction Act
Pippa Stevens
Positioning for a 'bullish shock' to oil markets? Here's one strategist's top stocks to cash in
CNBC ProPositioning for a 'bullish shock' to oil markets? Here's one strategist's top stocks to cash in
Weizhen Tan
Read More