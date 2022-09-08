Tesla changes leadership and sets new goals at Nevada Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter and manage multiple companies at the same time.

Tesla has shaken up leadership at the Gigafactory, its sprawling battery plant outside of Reno, Nevada, and is setting new goals for the facility.

Former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, Chris Lister, left Elon Musk's electric vehicle and clean energy business this summer, and Hrushikesh "Hrushi" Sagar was promoted to oversee the Gigafactory, according to audio of a Thursday meeting and documents shared with CNBC by people who work at the factory. Sagar reports directly to CEO Elon Musk and will also be overseeing Tesla's vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, California, simultaneously.

Sagar spoke to a group of hundreds of Gigafactory employees on Thursday afternoon about management changes, performance reviews, factory milestones, and aggressive new goals for the facility. He also disclosed some information about progress in Tesla's factories in Austin, Texas, and outside of Berlin, Germany.

Sagar briefly addressed Lister's departure saying, "I really appreciate what Chris Lister did here, Chris's contribution. I'm very thankful, like Elon, and Tesla is very thankful, for his contribution, but at the same time now we are moving on to the next phase."

Workers at the Gigafactory manufacture battery packs and power trains for Tesla's electric vehicles, as well as the big backup batteries, Powerwall and Megapack, sold by Tesla's Energy division.

During the meeting, Sagar celebrated the fact that Tesla made around 134,000 cars in its Fremont, Calif., factory in the second quarter of 2022, and said that August was one of the record months for Fremont in terms of production. The Fremont factory is now able to make around 12,000 cars per week and is aiming for 14,000 per week as its next goal, he said.

He also said that Tesla's team in Brandenburg, Germany, recently hit a milestone of being able to produce 1,000 cars on a rolling seven-day basis. Musk recently visited the German factory and the company expects it to ramp production to make 5,000 cars per week by the end of 2022. Initially, Reno was sending drive units to Germany to aid in that effort.

Tesla's new factory in Austin, Texas also hit the 1,000-per-week production rate.

In terms of drive unit production, the Gigafactory produced 283,473 power trains in the second quarter of 2022 "feeding" the company's Fremont and Austin factories.

"You all played a very big role," Sagar said. "I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," to the Reno team.