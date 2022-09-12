Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it

Apple released its big new iOS 16 software update for iPhones on Monday. It has lots of new features and is available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer.

Apple releases big software updates every year to help keep the iPhone fresh. And, unlike Google's Android, it's available for all supported devices at the same time. This year's update is a big one, with a whole new lock screen that can be customized with fonts and widgets, which were previously relegated to the home screen.