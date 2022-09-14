Ford asks dealers to invest in EVs as it chases Tesla-like profit

Ford CEO Jim Farley poses next to a model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, April 26, 2022.

LAS VEGAS – Ford Motor is asking its nearly 3,000 dealers to invest upward of $1 million in upgrades to sell all-electric vehicles, as the automaker attempts to cut overhead costs and boost profits at its retailers to better align with EV-leader Tesla.

Ford is offering its dealers the option to become "EV-certified" under one of two programs — with investments of $500,000 or $1.2 million. Dealers in the higher tier, which carries upfront costs of $900,000, will receive "elite" certification and be allocated more EVs, executives said.

Dealers have until Oct. 31 to make a decision and until the end of the year to make the investments.

It's an effort to elevate Ford dealers as the company seeks to grow sales across its traditional and commercial businesses as well as EVs. Tesla and other electric vehicle startups sell directly to consumers without franchised dealers.

"We're betting on the dealers. We're not going to go direct. But we need to specialize," CEO Jim Farley told reporters Tuesday after briefing dealers about the plans. "The main message I have for the dealers, which I've never said before, because I didn't believe it was true, is that you could be the most valuable franchise in our industry."

Ford's plans to sell EVs have been a point of contention since the company split off its all-electric vehicle business earlier this year into a separate division known as Model e. Farley said the automaker and its dealers needed to lower costs, increase profits, and deliver better, more consistent customer sales experiences.