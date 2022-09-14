Ukraine moving 'towards victory,' Zelenskyy says; troops root out 'collaborators' in reclaimed territory

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the country's armed forces were moving forward "towards victory" as he praised the return of the Ukrainian flag to recaptured territory.

Last night, the president said that "stabilization measures" have been put in place in the liberated towns and villages in northeast Ukraine, where a significant counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces took place in the last week, leading to the recapturing of hundreds of villages in the region.

"Remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained, and full security is being restored," he said, adding in his nightly address to the nation that border guards had been sent to protect "the state border in the liberated territory."

"It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary, normal life enters the de-occupied territory," he said.

With Ukraine making significant progress in repulsing Russian forces from occupied parts of the country, both in Kharkiv and in the south, around Kherson, thoughts have turned to whether this is a definitive moment in the conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday on whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war. He replied that "The question is unanswerable. It's hard to tell. It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it's going to be a long haul."