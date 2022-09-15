European markets close lower, banking stocks gain

European markets saw choppy trade Thursday, although banking stocks maintained strong gains.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.59% as trading closed in London, after flipping between mild losses and gains during the morning.

Banking stocks, however, added 1.71% following a Morgan Stanley analyst note upgrading the banking sector. The euro zone bank index hit its highest level since June 10, Reuters reported.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index closed up 0.07% as France's CAC 40 fell 1.04% and Germany's DAX dipped 0.55%.

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S. while Wall Street saw modest gains following a massive sell-off for U.S. stocks on Tuesday.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mildly rose on Thursday after a negative session Wednesday.